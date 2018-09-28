Pearl River battles back, runs out of time against Hinds

Pearl River’s comeback effort ran out of time for the second week in a row.
The Wildcats stumbled early at Hinds, but mounted a valiant second half effort before losing 28-18.
“They hit the big plays early and those were the difference in the ballgame,” PRCC coach Ted Egger. “We still have to learn to play four quarters of football. I thought our guys play hard but a couple of mistakes were the difference between winning and losing.”
Hinds (3-2, 2-1) struck early to go ahead 8-0 on a safety and a short touchdown run by Don Ragsdale, but PRCC (0-5, 0-3) immediately responded. A 15-yard pass from Tavis Williams (Gulfport; Harrison Central) to Tyler Polk (St. Martin) and a 17-yard run by Ron Thompson (Bassfield) helped the Wildcats march 73 yards in 16 plays and score on a 1-yard run by the former Bassfield running back.
After Hinds hit PRCC on a couple long touchdown passes, PRCC hit one of its own when Williams aired it out to Polk for a 40-yard strike to pull the score to 22-12.
HCC hit one more touchdown pass before the half to take a 28-12 advantage into the stoppage but the Wildcats kept the hosts out of pay dirt the rest of the way.
After a scoreless third quarter, Williams ripped off an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:57 remaining.
The Wildcats return to the gridiron next Thursday for a 6 p.m. tilt against Jones College at Dobie Holden Stadium.
Copiah-Lincoln 38, Gulf Coast 13 — Three turnovers and more than a dozen penalties helped seal Mississippi Gulf Coast’s fate Thursday night when the Bulldogs lost 38-13 to Copiah-Lincoln at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
“I’m very disappointed in that,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “Looking back over the course of the season, we’ve been very fortunate on penalties and turnovers. Those things bit us hard tonight.”
Gulf Coast (3-2, 2-2 MACJC South) lost its second straight game. Co-Lin improves to 3-2, 2-0.
The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the first five minutes on the first of two 33-yard field goals by Mason Hunt (So., Stone/Wiggins).
A 24-point Co-Lin third quarter doomed the Bulldogs. Gulf Coast failed to convert a fourth-and-1 and midfield on the opening drive, and the Wolves quickly converted for a 21-3 lead.
Hunt’s second field goal temporarily stopped the bleeding, but the Bulldogs’ first interception of the season provided another short field leading to a Co-Lin field goal.
Two plays later, Gulf Coast fumbled again, leading to a 38-6 deficit.
Gulf Coast lost twice as many fumbles Thursday as it had in the first three games combined. The Bulldogs actually outgained the Wolves 328 yards to 285 and rushed for 207 yards. They also had 12 penalties for 125 yards.
Omni Wells (Fr., Moss Point/Moss Point) was the only Bulldog to reach the end zone. He did it with 12:40 to play to close out the scoring.
Gulf Coast heads to Summit next week to take on Southwest.
