San Diego Padres pick Southern Miss lefty Ryan Och in seventh round of MLB Draft

The San Diego Padres drafted Southern Miss sophomore left-handed reliever Ryan Och in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Och, who was the No. 220 pick overall, became the second Golden Eagle to be drafted on Monday after Reed Trimble was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the competitive balance round between Rounds 2 and 3.

The slot value for the Padres’ No. 220 pick is $197,300.

The lefty has two years of eligibility remaining at Southern Miss if he chooses to return to Hattiesburg for at least one more season.

Och put together one of the nation’s best performances out of the bullpen in 2021. He was 8-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 35 ⅓ innings, striking out 59 and walking 12.

With the 220th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Padres have selected Ryan Och from Southern Mississippi (MS). pic.twitter.com/9NubbldgPu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2021

The Minnesota native closed out the season strong against Florida State in the Oxford Regional, striking out 11 and walking two in 4 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen. He struck out 11 batters and walked two.

His fastball usually stays around 92-94 miles per hour, but it’s the arm-side run on the pitch that makes him especially tough to hit for both right- and left-handed batters.