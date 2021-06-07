LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss baseball, Ole Miss do battle for the Oxford Regional title

Southern Miss infielder Danny Lynch (26) hits a double during an NCAA Baseball Oxford Regional game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Swayze Field, Oxford, MS, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Special to the Sun Herald

You can follow here for live updates and the score as Ole Miss and Southern Miss do battle in the title round of the Oxford Regional at Swayze Field.

The winner of Ole Miss-Southern Miss will advance to play at Arizona in the Super Regional. Arizona won the Tucson Regional on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles beat the Rebels 10-7 on Sunday night to face Monday’s decisive game in Oxford, Mississippi.

USM has won three straight games in the Oxford Regional, taking down Southeast Missouri State, Florida State and the Rebels.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the updates below, CLICK HERE.