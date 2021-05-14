Southern Miss baseball makes the cut, has a shot to host NCAA regional

The Southern Miss baseball team is in position to host its first NCAA Regional since 2017 if it closes out the season in strong fashion.

The NCAA announced a list of 20 potential locations, including Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, that will battle it out to make the cut for the final 16 regional sites. The final sites will be announced on May 30.

USM was joined in the group of 20 by fellow Conference USA programs Louisiana Tech and Charlotte.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss also made the list, meaning the state could host three NCAA regionals for the first time.

The Golden Eagles are 33-15 overall and 20-7 in C-USA, holding a half-game lead over La. Tech in the West Division standings.

While USM is on the initial list of 20, it is not guaranteed the right to host a regional. Its best path to hosting is likely winning the four-game series on the road at Florida Atlantic this weekend, and then taking the C-USA Tournament in Ruston.

List of 20 potential regional sites

▪ Arizona

▪ Arkansas

▪ Charlotte

▪ East Carolina

▪ Florida

▪ Gonzaga

▪ Louisiana Tech

▪ Mississippi State

▪ Notre Dame

▪ Ole Miss

▪ Oregon

▪ Pittsburgh

▪ South Carolina

▪ Southern Miss

▪ Stanford

▪ TCU

▪ Tennessee

▪ Texas

▪ Texas Tech

▪ Vanderbilt