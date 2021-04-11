Why hosting an NCAA regional remains a real possibility for Southern Miss baseball

Southern Miss’s Dustin Dickerson (10) celebrates with Christopher Sargent (41) after they both scored on Sargent’s first home run against UConn on Saturday, February 27, 2021. anewton@sunherald.com

About a month before the NCAA regional sites are announced, the Southern Miss baseball team has a path ahead to get back in the discussion to host a regional in Hattiesburg.

The Golden Eagles thumped UAB 14-4 in eight innings on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep at Pete Taylor Park, putting their mark at 21-9 and 8-3 in Conference USA competition.

Louisiana Tech remains on top in the C-USA West with a 10-2 record following a four-game sweep at Rice, but the Golden Eagles have continued to keep the pressure up since the Bulldogs took three-of-four games in Hattiesburg to start conference play.

Starting on Friday, USM will look to even the score with La. Tech when it travels to Ruston for another four-game series.

La. Tech holds an edge in the pursuit of an NCAA regional site, and the Golden Eagles’ chances of hosting are almost completely reliant on a series victory this upcoming weekend.

The NCAA, which announced its host sites as conference tournaments came to a close in the past, will instead announce this year’s sites on the week of May 10 to make sure each site is prepared to handle COVID-19 protocols.

USM has put in a bid to host an NCAA Regional, USM athletic director Jeremy McClain confirmed to the Sun Herald on Sunday.

Louisiana Tech has reportedly done the same.

“Both of us are trying to build resumes and cases to have at-large bids if we don’t win the conference tournament to get the out-right bid,” USM coach Scott Berry said Sunday. “The bid process is something that will be worked out down the line there in April. Everything will be factored in for both clubs.

“I don’t know if we’re in contention or not (to host). I think they certainly would be with their RPI (No. 7). It’s going to be interesting to see how the NCAA looks at everything and venues and what they’re trying to achieve.”

It remains to be seen how much stadium capacity and access to hotels will play a role in the NCAA’s decision on regional sites, but USM and Hattiesburg would have an edge over Tech in both areas. USM’s Pete Taylor Park has a capacity of 4,300 and Tech’s newly-built J.C. Love Field checks in at about 2,500.

USM closes out its regular season with a series at Florida Atlantic on May 14-16, meaning that series and the May 26-30 conference tournament in Ruston will have no impact on how host sites will be rewarded.

Both Tech and USM’s chances of hosting an NCAA regional are helped by the quality of C-USA this season. USM, Tech, Charlotte and Old Dominion have all been in the top 30 in RPI recently.

There was a good shot that USM’s RPI standing would take a dip even with a sweep of the struggling Blazers, but the Eagles’ ranking held steady at No. 23 following Sunday’s victory.

USM’s Charlie Fischer suffers hand injury

While USM had plenty to feel good about leaving the field on Sunday, it may have suffered a significant injury to the team’s most consistent bat, designated hitter Charlie Fischer.

The Minnesota native suffered a cut to his left hand when he slid into home plate to beat the throw home in the seventh inning. His hand collided with UAB catcher Joseph Kiel’s cleats on the play.

Fischer writhed in pain on the field and blood was soon pouring down his hand.

The trainer wrapped his hand in towels and he was taken to a local hospital.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Berry said when asked after the game about Fischer’s injury. “There was a lot of blood soaking up in the towel. They took him to (Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg).

Fischer was 2-for-3 Sunday with a homer, three runs scored and left the game with a .333 batting average.

Southern Miss bats come alive

Fischer is one of several bats in the USM lineup who have picked up their play over the last couple of weeks.

Two other Golden Eagles hit home runs on Thursday — Christopher Sargent and Reese Ewing.

Possibly the hottest bat of them all is sophomore third baseman Danny Lynch, who is now hitting .273 with a team-leading seven home runs. His batting average was stuck below .200 for much of the early going.

The Golden Eagles pounded out 11 hits on Saturday and got another quality start from sophomore lefty Drew Boyd, who picked up the win with a six-inning outing. He struck out five, walked none and gave up one earned run on six hits.

Gulfport product Cade Crosby’s first career hit brought in the game-clinching run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, finishing off a five-run inning to put the 10-run rule into effect.

USM next hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a non-conference contest.