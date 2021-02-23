‘We expect more from ourselves.’ Inside Will Hall’s first practice at Southern Miss

By the look of the way Tuesday’s session ended, the first practice of the Will Hall era at Southern Miss can go in the win column.

As the players gathered around Hall at midfield as practice wrapped up, the first-year coach asked his players to give each other a high five.

The Golden Eagles followed the first-year coach’s orders, building their way up to a happy mob at the mid-field logo — smiling, jumping and shouting as a group.

From the way team drills started with a fast-paced battle between the offense and defense to the celebratory end, it’s quickly apparent that a new era has begun for the USM football program.

“This has been the greatest four to five weeks I’ve ever seen from this team,” freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. said Tuesday. “Everybody has bought in. It’s a whole different approach to the season. We expect more from ourselves and that’s a big improvement.”

Hall’s post-practice high five is part of his plan to bring an upbeat approach to all things within the program.

“Our fifth core value is ‘Project positive energy,’” the former Tulane offensive coordinator said. “We tell players that you’re going to impact everybody you come into contact within a day. We want to impact each other in a positive way, lift each other up.

“We want to get after each other in practice because competition makes you better. But at the end, let’s high five each other. When (DeMarcus Jones) catches one on (Malik) Shorts, I want them to high five. I want Malik to say, ‘Bring it again again tomorrow.’ It’s sharpening each others blade and making each other better. I want to build a culture where each player can bring the best out of each other each day.”

So far, the players are buying into what Hall is preaching.

“Coach Hall has done nothing but project positive energy,” senior linebacker Swayze Bozeman said. “We’re uplifting each other while we compete, which is what we have to do as a team. We have to have lots of competition, but also team unity. I love the direction that Coach Hall is taking us.”

Southern Miss returns experience on defense

Tuesday marked the first time that a pair of seniors, linebacker Racheem Boothe and defensive lineman Jacques Turner, have taken part in a practice since they announced last August plans to sit out the 2020 campaign and transfer.

Their absence was obvious for the Golden Eagles, especially early in the 2020 season as the defense struggled. Turner and Boothe played key roles on the USM defense from 2017-19. Boothe has 174 career tackles 10 sacks. Turner has 14 ½ sacks and 99 tackles.

Also back on the field is senior cornerback Rachuan Mitchell, who didn’t play last season while battling a shoulder injury. At one point last year, he had also left the team and it was unclear if he would return.

“Those are three proven players that have made a lot of plays in this league, won a lot of games,” Hall said. “Like I told them, ‘I don’t want you to come back unless you feel this program can take you where you want to go and you’ll buy into the program. We may help you become famous and you may make us a little famous.’

“They’ve been nothing but unbelievable in our off-season program. Racheem smiles all the time. Jacques has been great. Rachuan is so talented. Those are three really good players that have been bought in like everybody else.”

USM offense has holes to fill

While the defense received a boost from the return of the three seniors, it was apparent that the offense was missing experience at key positions.

Senior receiver Tim Jones turned pro and last year’s starting quarterback, Jack Abraham, transferred to Mississippi State after the season. Abraham’s backup, Tate Whatley, has decided to wrap up his playing career.

Redshirt sophomore Trey Lowe III, who started three games late last season, was the only scholarship quarterback to take part in practice on Tuesday with freshman Louisville transfer Tee Webb sitting out with an illness.

“He woke up sick so we held him out a day,” Hall said of Webb. “We feel that he will be back tomorrow. We have to ensure the safety of the program. We don’t want to take any chances or put anybody in harm’s way.”

Also missing on Tuesday was senior running back Kevin Perkins, who was USM’s leading rusher in 2019 and second-leading rusher in 2020.

When asked if Perkins is still with the team, Hall answered, “I can’t comment on that right now.”

Perkins’ absence leaves little doubt that Gore, who had 708 yards rushing a year ago, will be USM’s primary running back during the spring.

Darius Maberry, Dee Baker and Antavious Williams also saw carries during Tuesday’s practice.

Lowe is the only experienced quarterback on the USM roster. Webb didn’t play at Louisville and Ty Keyes, a signee from Taylorsville, won’t arrive until this summer.

Whoever is behind center this spring will be asked to keep the pace moving.

“I hate wasting time,” Hall said. “That’s one of the biggest sins we have as people, to waste time. I don’t like standing around. I want to be moving and going full speed. If we take a break, we take a break.

“Coaches are going to be running around and everybody is supposed to move with energy and passion.”

USM plans to hold a spring game at 9:30 a.m. March 27 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The school has yet to announce plans on attendance for the game.