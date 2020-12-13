New Southern Miss football coach Will Hall lands one of Mississippi’s top recruits

Less than a week after being formally introduced, new Southern Miss football coach Will Hall has landed one of the Mississippi’s top recruits in the Class of 2021.

Taylorsville senior quarterback Ty Keyes announced Sunday that he is verbally committing to the Golden Eagles a week after dropping his pledge to Tulane.

Will served the last two seasons as the Tulane offensive coordinator and played a crucial role in convincing Keyes to commit to the Green Wave in July.

Now, Keyes plans to follow Hall to USM.

“This is all God’s work and God’s timing; thank you, God,” Keyes posted on Twitter. “I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED.”

Keyes helped lead Taylorsville to three Class 2A state championships in the last two years after beating Calhoun City 42-0 last week in the title game in Jackson.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,546 yards, 30 touchdowns and three interceptions as a senior. He rushed 41 times for 560 yards and six touchdowns.

Keyes also received offers from Auburn, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Oregon.

Keyes was rated as the No. 8 2021 prospect in Mississippi by 247sports.com.

Southern Miss announces two assistant coach hires

Southern Miss made official Saturday the hiring of a pair of Hall’s assistants who both worked with him at Tulane.

▪ Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Cody Kennedy: The Southeastern Louisiana graduate spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Tulane after working in 2018 as a graduate assistant at Georgia.

Prior to his time at Georgia, he was the offensive line coach at West Georgia for two seasons, where he first worked with Hall in 2016. He was the offensive line coach at North Carolina-Pembroke in 2015.

▪ Running backs coach Jordy Joseph: The New Iberia, La., native just wrapped his third season as an offensive analyst for the Green Wave.

Joseph played quarterback for the Green Wave from 2011-15.