Southern Miss hires Will Hall as its new football coach. He’s a Mississippi native

Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall has agreed to become the new Southern Miss football coach, the Sun Herald confirmed Wednesday morning through a source with direct knowledge of the decision.

Hall is expected to meet with his new football team in Hattiesburg this afternoon.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports first reported Wednesday morning that Hall’s deal with USM has been finalized.

Hall brings head coaching experience with him to USM after serving in that role at a pair of Div. II schools, West Alabama and West Georgia. In his six seasons as a head coach, his team reached the postseason four times and finished in first place in the Gulf South Conference on three occasions.

He has a career record of 56-20.

In his two seasons as the Tulane offensive coordinator, the Green Wave showed significant improvement statistically. His offense this season ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference at 35.4 points a game.

The low point of the USM season was likely a 66-24 loss to Tulane, which included 569 total yards by Hall’s offense. The Green Wave piled up 427 yards in the ground game, which has been an inconsistent part of the USM offense in recent seasons.

The 40-year-old Hall is a native of Amory. He played quarterback in college at North Alabama and won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the nation’s top Div. II player.

Hall has also worked as an assistant coach at Presbyterian, Henderson State, Southwest Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello, West Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette and Memphis.

Hall replaces Jay Hopson, who resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama. Scotty Walden, who left in October for Austin Peay, and Tim Billings have served as USM’s interim coaches this season. The Golden Eagles are 2-7.

Hopson made $500,000 a season as the USM head coach, but athletic director Jeremy McClain told the Sun Herald earlier this year that the new head coach will likely have a salary that ranks in the top half of Conference USA.

Old Dominion’s Ricky Rahne ranks seventh out of the 14 head coaches with a salary of $775,000 a season. Seth Littrell at North Texas is the highest paid coach in C-USA at $1.85 million.

Tulane (5-5) is scheduled to close out the regular season with a Saturday home game against Memphis.