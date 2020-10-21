USM’s Scotty Walden won’t travel to Liberty after COVID test. An interim coach is in place.

Southern Miss interim football coach Scotty Walden will not be making the trip to Liberty for Saturday’s noon kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Sun Herald confirmed Wednesday through a USM athletic department spokesperson.

Walden, 30, left the Duff Athletic Center on Tuesday morning to self-isolate at home after an antigen test showed he was positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Billings, who carries the title of assistant head coach and nickel backs coach, will serve as the head coach for the Golden Eagles when they make their first trip to Lynchburg, Virginia.

Billings has experience as a head coach after serving in the role for six seasons at Southeast Missouri State from 2000-05, compiling a record of 25-42. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2002 following an 8-4 season.

USM has had its last two games — a home contest against Florida Atlantic and a road trip to UTEP — postponed due to COVID-19. The FAU game was called off after the Owls had 18 players test positive for COVID-19. The trip to UTEP didn’t take place after USM determined it would be without 20-plus players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Walden said earlier this week that he is optimistic that he will have sufficient depth to make the trip to Liberty, but he acknowledged that road games are complicated when facing COVID-19 challenges.