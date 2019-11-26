Southern Miss is on the losing end of C-USA’s late changes to tie-breaking rules

A significant change in the tie-breaking process to determine the Conference USA West champion has caused quite the stir among Southern Miss football fans.

In a Sunday release to media, the conference laid out the tie-breaker that will decide the West in the event that Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech finish in a three-way tie atop the division. The three teams each have a 5-2 mark in conference play headed into final weekend of the regular season.

The Sunday release from the conference explained:

“If Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB each win their final regular season game and finish 6-2, the tie would not be broken through the first seven tie-breakers and it would go down to tie-breaker No. 8: ‘If still tied, the representative will be the team that has not participated in the championship game most recently.’ Southern Miss (2015) would win that tie-breaker ahead of LA Tech (2016) and UAB (2018).”

The Sun Herald reached out to Russ Anderson, who is C-USA’s assistant commissioner for football and baseball operations, at 1:34 p.m. on Monday to make sure that the tie-breaker No. 8 would also apply in the event that USM, UAB and Louisiana Tech all lost on Sunday and finished in a three-way tie.

He responded less than 30 minutes later, “Three-way 5-3 tie is the same as the three-way 6-2 tie.”

On Tuesday morning, a look at the Conference USA web site reveals that the tie-breaker to decide the West has been changed.

The release on the C-USA web site that explains the tie-breaker scenarios now says that, “If Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB each win their final regular season game and finish 6-2, the tie would not be broken through the first seven tie-breakers and it would go down to average computer ranking (Anderson and Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin and Wolfe), with the highest ranked team earning a spot in the Championship.”

Conference USA has not immediately responded to a request for comment on the change of tie-breakers.

While USM was in a favorable position to advance to the Dec. 7 C-USA title game under the previous tie-breaker, the one now described on the C-USA web site would put USM at a disadvantage. The Golden Eagles are ranked ahead of both UAB and La. Tech in only one of the ratings (Massey) which would be used in the tie-breaker.

Anderson and Hester

73. Louisiana Tech

75. Southern Miss

80. UAB

Colley Matrix

62. Louisiana Tech

64. Southern Miss

71. UAB

Massey

70. Louisiana Tech

72. Southern Miss

81. UAB

Sagarin

87. Southern Miss

94. Louisiana Tech

106. UAB

Wolfe

59. Louisiana Tech

72. Southern Miss

74. UAB

USM, which is 7-4 overall, can still advance to the Dec. 7 C-USA title game if it wins Saturday at Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech falls to Texas-San Antonio that same day. Louisiana Tech holds the head-to-head advantage over USM due to a 45-30 win over the Golden Eagles earlier this season. USM holds the head-to-head advantage over UAB thanks to a 37-2 win over the Blazers.