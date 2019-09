Southern Miss ‘It was personal,’ Troy, Southern Miss’ No. 2s have back-to-back kickoff returns September 16, 2019 01:32 AM

Southern Miss' Jaylond Adams is known for his speedy kickoff returns, even going viral for them. When Troy's Reggie Todd, who wears the same number as Adams, returned a kickoff, he took it personally. So much, he ran one back 100 yards the next play.