LIVE: Southern Miss football battles Troy in non-conference action

The Southern Miss football team makes the trip to Troy for the first meeting between the two teams since they played in 2016 in Hattiesburg. You can check here for scores and live updates from the Golden Eagles and Trojans.

USM holds a 7-2 lead in the all-time record with Troy, which is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Jay Hopson is in his fourth year as the USM head coach of the Golden Eagles, who are 1-1 after falling last week to Mississippi State.

Chip Lindsey, a former USM offensive coordinator, is in his first season as the head coach of the Trojans (1-0)

