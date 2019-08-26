Southern Miss football will be without its top offensive player to begin 2019 season

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins gets four touchdowns against Jackson State Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Southern Miss football team will be without All-Conference USA receiver Quez Watkins for the first two games of the 2019 season, head coach Jay Hopson confirmed in Monday’s press conference.

Watkins tweeted on Sunday that he “won’t spin until Sept. 14.”

Hopson acknowledged Monday that Watkins “will be held out for the first two games,” but he declined to explain why.

That means that Watkins will miss out on Saturday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Alcorn State in Hattiesburg and the Sept. 7 game at Mississippi State.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Watkins had 72 receptions for 889 yards and nine touchdowns.

Watkins sat out the spring semester at USM to attend a junior college so he could re-gain academic eligibility, and he was a full participant in fall camp.

Jaylond Adams has received plenty of first-string snaps during camp in Watkins’ place and may be the man who replaces him in the lineup for Saturday’s opener against Alcorn State.