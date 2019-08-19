Southern Miss becomes first state school to offer alcohol sales at football games

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins gets four touchdowns against Jackson State Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Southern Miss is set to become the first of the three major state universities in Mississippi to offer alcohol sales to the general public during football games, the USM athletic department announced Monday in a press release.

USM will sell beer and light wine at eight different locations inside M.M. Roberts Stadium beginning with the Sept. 28 home game against UTEP. Alcohol will not be available for the Aug. 31 season opener against Alcorn State.

According to USM’s press release, it will become one of 60 schools nationally that offer beer and light wine sales at games.

USM backed up its decision by pointing to many universities reporting decreases in alcohol-related incidents during game, including binge drinking and the possession of alcohol by minors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alcohol sales will come to a close at Roberts Stadium at the end of the third quarter in each game.

USM has yet to decide whether alcohol will be made available at other sporting events on the Hattiesburg campus.

“The process at The Rock will be monitored closely, and a decision and communication on future sales will happen at the appropriate time,” the press release said.

Mississippi State will not sell alcohol at games this season, but Ole Miss has yet to announce its plans after SEC presidents and chancellors voted to allow campuses the authority to decide whether to allow alcohol sales.

USM revealed the news through a Monday press release that included a list of fan-friendly changes that have been made for the 2019 campaign. This includes cheaper food prices, mobile-ordering and additions to the menu at concession stands.

Mobile-ordering in the stadium will be done through the Grubhub App, which allows USM students the option of purchasing food in the stadium with their Bonus Bucks, Dining Dollars or a linked personal credit/debit card. Students can order through the app and the pick up concession items at the stand located under the east grandstands by the student section.

Food options that will have cheaper prices this season are: Hot dog ($2), hamburger ($3), pretzels ($3), cheese nachos ($3), funnel cake ($5), large popcorn ($3), small popcorn ($1), 20 oz. Dasani water ($3), 16 oz. fountain drink ($2).

New items on the concessions menu include Ice Pops by Pop Brothers, which is based in Long Beach, and Southern Kernels popcorn.

Alcohol sales will not begin with the season opener because USM wants to make sure concession workers are properly trained and that infrastructure is in place for the Sept. 28 contest.

The addition of alcohol sales means that fans will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium.