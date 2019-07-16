Southern Miss leads selections for C-USA coaches poll preseason team

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins gets four touchdowns against Jackson State Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Conference USA coaches’ poll has named five Golden Eagles to the league’s preseason team, the conference announced in a press release Monday.

Southern Miss tied for second in the C-USA West last year, and was picked by the media poll to finish second again for 2019.

Last year, the only USM player chosen for a preseason honor was kicker Parker Shaunfield. This year, Southern Miss and North Texas lead the conference with five selections, followed by Charlotte and Marshall with four.

On the offensive side, the Golden Eagles have one player chosen, wide receiver Quez Watkins. Watkins earned first-team all-conference USA honors after the redshirt junior led the Golden Eagles with 72 catches for 889 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the league in receptions per game with 6.5

For defense, linebacker Racheem Boothe, defensive back Ky’el Hemby, and linemen Demarrio Smith and Jacues Turner were named to the preseason team. The Golden Eagles defense ended the year third nationally for total defense (278.4 ypg).

Redshirt junior Hemby led the league with six interceptions and was second in total tackles for the Golden Eagles.

Last season, redshirt junior linebacker Boothe had 48 stops with 10 for a loss and four sacks. He recorded two fumble recoveries, five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Smith ended the season with 17 tackles, one for loss, one sack and blocked a field goal attempt at Auburn.

Turner, a first-team All-Conference USA selection last year, returns after leading the Golden Eagles with 33 tackles. Ten of those for loss along with five sacks. The redshirt junior also added two forced fumbles, tied for second in C-USA per game.

Southern Miss will open at home against Alcorn State at 6 p.m. Aug. 31. The game will be available on ESPN plus. The league’s conference championship game is set for Dec. 7.

Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Mason Fine, Sr., QB, North Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Sage Lewis, Sr., LB, FIU

Special Teams Players of the Year: Jonathan Cruz, So., K, Charlotte

Offense:

QB -Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas

RB - Spencer Brown, Jr., UAB

RB - Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte

OL - Levi Brown, Sr., Marshall

OL - Josh Dunlop, Sr., UTSA

OL - Derron Gatewood, Sr., UTEP

OL - Sosaia Mose, Sr., North Texas

OL - Miles Pate, Sr., WKU

TE - Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic

WR - Rico Bussey, Jr., Sr., North Texas

WR - Adrian Hardy, Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR - Quez Watkins, Jr., Southern Miss

Defense:

DL - Channing Hames, Sr., Marshall

DL - LaDarius Hamilton, Sr., North Texas

DL - Alex Highsmith, Sr., Charlotte

DL - Garrett Marino, Sr., UAB

DL - DeMarrio Smith, Sr., Southern Miss

DL - Jacques Turner, Jr., Southern Miss

LB - Khalil Brooks, Sr., Middle Tennessee

LB - Sage Lewis, Sr., FIU

LB - Racheem Boothe, Jr., Southern Miss

DB - Reed Blankenship, Jr., Middle Tennessee

DB - Ky’el Hemby, Jr., Southern Miss

DB - Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech

DB - Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall

Special Teams: