After struggling with MLB Draft spotlight, Southern Miss star rolls into LSU regional

USM's Matt Wallner homers to beat Rice in 10 innings Southern Miss junior Matt Wallner hit a 2-run homer to beat Rice 6-4 in 10 innings in Biloxi.

Matt Wallner was frustrated when he walked off the field at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on March 9.

All had gone according to plan for the Southern Miss baseball team with a three-game sweep of Holy Cross that weekend, but the 6-foot-5, 220-pound right fielder was still having a tough time at the plate to begin the most important season of his baseball career.

With Major League scouts following him closely, Wallner didn’t resemble the player that some publications projected as a first-round pick in this June’s draft.

The native of Forest Lake, Minnesota, was 1-for-9 during the Holy Cross series with his batting average slumping to .239. Through the first 13 games of the season, the greatest slugger in USM history only had two homers and a pair of doubles.

“I just remember going home and realizing I wanted to have fun in baseball again,” Wallner said. “I was really struggling and I wasn’t having as much fun as I had been.”

By the next weekend, Wallner was beginning to turn the corner at the plate. A 3-for-5 night to begin the Conference USA slate at Louisiana Tech helped spark the Golden Eagles to a three-game sweep in Ruston.

Looking back, Wallner admits that the glare of the of the MLB Draft had an impact on his rough start.

“Unfortunately, it did a little bit,” he said. “I kind of pressed a little bit too much and kind of got away from being me. Lately, I’ve just settled down and gotten back to who I am. Lately, (the MLB Draft) has been kind of irrelevant. But I definitely sped up and was out of what my ordinary is.”

Southern Miss' right fielder Matt Wallner put up a pair of home runs and stole one from the Rebels as the Golden Eagles upset No. 13 Ole Miss 5-3 at home May 1, 2019.

He began to hit the ball better starting with the series at Louisiana Tech, but Wallner’s power swing didn’t take off until USM was nearly two months into the season. After hitting three homers through the first 26 games, Wallner has 18 over the last 31.

Wallner set the USM career record for homers with his 54th against UAB in the regular season finale against UAB and he tacked on two more in the Conference USA tournament in Biloxi.

Entering Friday’s noon game against Arizona State (37-17) in the Baton Rouge Regional, Wallner is seeing the ball as well as he has throughout his career at USM. He was named the Conference USA tournament MVP in Biloxi last week, finishing 7-of-16 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.

Wallner, who is hitting .324 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs, also has at least one RBI in seven of the last eight contests and six home runs over the last seven games.

“Yeah, I feel good about it,” he said Wednesday. “I felt good in the conference tournament to help my team win a little bit. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum into the regional. I haven’t been the best hitter in a regional historically, but hopefully I can in this one.”

In 25 at-bats in regional play, Wallner has a .200 batting average with one extra-base hit — a double against Arkansas in Fayetteville last year.

Against an Arizona State team that leads the nation in homers with 92, Waller and the rest of the USM lineup will have to find a way to produce at Alex Box Stadium on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (38-19) enter the tournament with the wind at their backs after claiming their second consecutive C-USA tournament title and Wallner’s walk-off home run in the 10th to beat Rice in USM’s opener of the C-USA tourney served as a rallying point for the entire team.

“There’s been a change in attitude and we just have to keep going through the regional,” Wallner said. “It’s a new week. The conference tournament is behind us now. We just have to go forth using that same momentum. We can’t look past Arizona State or anyone in the regional.”