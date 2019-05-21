Southern Miss football announces future games with Miami and Troy

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins gets four touchdowns against Jackson State Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Southern Miss announced five future non-conference football contests featuring Troy and Miami on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles revealed a four-game series with Troy and a road game at Miami in 2022. USM will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sept. 10, 2022 for the first ever football game between the two schools.

The addition of Troy to the non-conference slate makes sense considering USM recently hired former Troy athletic director Jeremy McClain to take over the school’s athletic department.

Troy and USM will each have two home games in that series from 2021-2029. The Eagles will play host to Troy on Sept. 18, 2021, and again on Sept. 1, 2029. USM will travel to Troy on Sept. 24, 2024 and Sept. 16, 2028.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

USM, which will travel to face the Trojans on Sept. 14 this season, holds a 7-2 lead in its series with Troy.

The 2021 date with Troy means that USM will play three non-conference teams from the state of Alabama. The Eagles travel to South Alabama on Sept. 4, 2021 and Alabama on Sept. 25, 2021.

USM opens the 2019 campaign with an Aug. 31 home game against Alcorn State.

Tickets for the 2019 season are available at southernmisstickets.com or by calling (800)844-8425.