C-USA partners with new TV network to air football games on Saturdays

Southern Miss receivers Quez Watkins (16) and Tim Jones (87) celebrate a touchdown by Watkins against Rice Saturday on Sept. 22, 2018, in Hattiesburg. Sports601.com

College football fans will be able to catch Conference USA games on the NFL Network after an announcement was made Monday that the two have agreed on a four-year contract for a 10-game package of C-USA football games to be broadcast on NFL Network.

The partnership is set to begin for the 2019 football season with one game broadcast each Saturday on the national network.

“While exploring new media options for football, NFL Network stood out as an excellent opportunity for national exposure,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “We look forward to showcasing our conference through their tremendous platform and reach.”

The C-USA games will also be available through the NFL app and Watch NFL Network. The schedule of games that the network will broadcast has not yet been released.

“We are excited to showcase the next generation of NFL athletes to our fans on a weekly basis,” said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media. “Our fans crave live football, and partnering with Conference USA — a conference which boasts several Hall of Fame players — provides us with an excellent opportunity to do so.”

The conference has produced Pro Football Hall of Famers who played their college careers at C-USA schools, including Brett Farve (Southern Miss), Randy Moss (Marshall), Terry Bradshaw (Louisiana Tech), Joe Greene (North Texas) and more. In 2018, there were 83 C-USA players on NFL rosters.