New Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner turns to a USM legend as he fills out his staff

Southern Miss basketball legend Clarence Weatherspoon won’t be going anywhere after all.

USM announced in a tweet on Friday that the former NBA player will remain on the staff of newly-hired men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.

Weatherspoon joined Doc Sadler’s staff at Southern Miss in 2016, but there was some question as to whether he would remain at USM after both he and Ladner were among the four finalists to replace Sadler. The two other finalists were Texas Tech assistant Mark Adams and former Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy.

Ladner, who is also a former USM basketball player, was hired on April 17 to take over the Golden Eagles’ program after serving the five previous seasons as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana.

Kyle Roane was Ladner’s first addition to his staff at USM and Garland Wilson has been tabbed as director of basketball operations. Both coaches worked under Ladner at Southeastern Louisiana.

Happy Friday!@CCoachspoon is ready for his fourth year on staff! #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/y7SGIdTScZ — Southern Miss MBB (@SouthernMissMBB) May 17, 2019

The addition of Weatherspoon will only deepen the program’s ties in the state of Mississippi. Ladner and Roane are both natives of the Hattiesburg area and Weatherspoon is from Crawford.

The arrival of Weatherspoon in 2016 provided a significant boost to USM’s recruiting efforts in the state, helping land players like Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year LaDavis Draine, a strong 3-point shooter who is entering his junior year, sophomore guard Gabe Watson and sophomore forward Ladarius Marshall.

Weatherspoon, 48, played for the Golden Eagles in 1988-92 and was the Metro Conference Player of the Year three times. Simply known as “Spoon” to fans, he averaged 18.5 and 11.3 rebounds during his four-year college career.

He was drafted in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and also played for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as an NBA player.