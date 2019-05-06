Southern Miss signee shows off top notch power with mammoth shot to spark Sumrall

Sumrall right fielder Billy Garrity connects on a 3-run home run against St. Stanislaus on Monday in Bay St. Louis. The Southern Miss signee sparked the Bobcats to an 11-0 win to clinch the series. Sports601.com

Billy Garrity knew it was gone as soon as he put the bat to the ball.

The Sumrall senior outfielder started the slow walk to first base, taking his time to admire the three-run home run that he sent soaring well above the right field fence at St. Stanislaus.

It was a no-doubter in every since of the expression.

Garrity admitted after the game that it “was probably the farthest” of the 12 homers he has hit this season.

“I’m not usually one to pimp a home run, but that one … I watched that for a minute,” the senior said.

It’s never easy to estimate how far a homer flies on the high school level, but everyone in the park had to be in agreement that it was one of the longest shots they’ve seen this season.

“It went a long, long ways,” Sumrall coach Larry Knight said. “He has hit some long home runs this year, but that would be one of the top ones for sure.”

Considering it’s 320 feet down the right field line at the Rockachaws’ ballpark, it was far from a cheap shot.

“I knew he had good (velocity) and we usually hit velocity good,” Garrity said. “I knew (SSC right-hander Colin Frederickson) was going to have to come with a fastball and that’s what I was anticipating. So, I just put a good swing on it and got the result I wanted to.”

Sumrall (30-5) topped the Rockachaws 11-0 Monday night to advance to face West Lauderdale in Class 4A South State, ending SSC’s season with a record of 25-9-1. Sumrall will have home field advantage in the series, which should start on Thursday night.

Garrity, who has hit 12 homers this season, signed with Southern Miss in November and USM head coach Scotty Berry hopes the power-hitting signee can provide an immediate impact in the lineup in 2020. USM will be losing pop from the left side of the plate with the graduation of senior first baseman Hunter Slater and the probable departure of junior right fielder Matt Wallner, who will likely be a coveted pick in the MLB Draft in June.

Garrity has played a number of positions throughout his high school career, but right field has mostly been his home as a senior.

“I could see him playing first base,” Knight said. “He’s gotten better in the outfield. He has played a little bit of first for us. He’s athletic enough and I think that’s where he’ll have a chance to really get better.”

Garrity was intentionally walked twice Monday night and finished 1-for-2 at the plate.

Sumrall senior center fielder Dannis Jackson, an Ole Miss football signee as a receiver, finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sumrall sophomore lefty Kros Sivley frustrated St. Stanislaus for much of Monday’s contest. He pitched all six innings, giving up just a pair of hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Dawson Strong, who had a double, and Trace Rhodes were the only Rockachaws to come up with hits.

Ferederickson allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings to take the loss for SSC.

Stringer 8, Resurrection 7

The RCS season came to a disappointing close as the Eagles left runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh to end Monday night’s Game 3 in Pascagoula.

Stringer (23-9) advances to take on Hamilton in the Class 1A South State series.

Resurrection’s season comes to a close with a record of 23-7.

Biloxi-St. Martin series changed

After the Class 6A South State series was initially set for Thursday-Friday-Saturday, coaches for both teams agreed Monday to change the days of this week’s St. Martin-Biloxi series.

The games will instead be played Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, if necessary. All games will start at 7 p.m.

St. Martin has reached its first South State series since 1995 and Biloxi is making its first appearance since 2015.