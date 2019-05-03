The Conference USA baseball tournament will remain in Biloxi

Southern Miss baseball heats up Biloxi during C-USA tournament Southern Miss is in Biloxi this week to compete in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi. They competed against UTSA on Friday, May 25. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss is in Biloxi this week to compete in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi. They competed against UTSA on Friday, May 25.

The C-USA baseball tournament will be back at MGM Park in Biloxi for the 2020 season, Tim Bennett of Overtime Sports announced on Friday during a press conference at Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort.

It will mark the fourth consecutive season that the event has been held in Biloxi after the event was first played at MGM Park in 2017.

Bennett said that he and the rest of his business partners are already making an effort to secure future commitments to return the tournament to Biloxi past the 2020 season.

“We’d like to make this a long-term event, the same as the SEC has in Hoover, Alabama,” Bennett said.

The 2017 event set attendance records, but the 2018 tournament saw a dip in attendance due to a stormy week of baseball.

Southern Miss will look to repeat as tournament championships when the 2019 event is held May 22-26 in Biloxi.

This story will be be updated with more information.