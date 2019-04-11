Southern Miss basketball coach stepping down after 5 years on the job

Southern Miss coach Doc Sadler explains why he doesn’t wear suit Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler explains why he doesn’t wear a suit during games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler explains why he doesn’t wear a suit during games.

After a difficult five-year effort to put Southern Miss basketball in a position to where it is again competitive in Conference USA, Doc Sadler has decided that it’s time to move on.

Sadler revealed Thursday that he is stepping down as the USM men’s basketball coach in order to pursue other career opportunities.

“I’d like to thank the administration, fans, and especially the players for sticking with us through difficult times but also in the fun times,” Sadler said in a press release. “As a coach, one of the things that I always try to do is prepare my players for life and hopefully I have lived by that example. With the support of my family, I’ve decided it’s time for me to take a step back from being a head coach. I feel very comfortable doing that as I know that I am leaving this program in a good position. After 16 years as a college head coach, it’s time to evaluate what’s next for me. With a new athletic director in place and a talented young team I feel that the best days are ahead for Southern Miss basketball.”

USM said in a press release that a national search will begin immediately to replace Sadler.

“I want to thank Doc Sadler for his time, effort, and commitment to the University of Southern Mississippi and our men’s basketball program,” new USM athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a press release. “He inherited a very difficult situation five years ago but has done an outstanding job putting our program in a positive position going forward. We wish him and his family the very best on the next step in their journey. Our attention now turns to the student-athletes within our basketball program and to find the right leader to help them continue to grow as athletes and men.”

The news follows reports on Wednesday that Sadler was expected to join Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Nebraska.

Sadler’s last season at USM was his best, leading the Golden Eagles to a 20-13 record, a semifinal spot in the C-USA Tournament and a bid to the CBI.

Sadler was 56-94 in five years at Southern Miss. Six of his wins from his inaugural season at Southern Miss were vacated due to the use of academically ineligible players who were recruited to USM by former coach Donnie Tyndall.

NCAA sanctions due to the conduct of Tyndall’s staff at USM from 2012-14 placed heavy limitations on Sadler during his time in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles dealt with postseason bans from 2014-16 and scholarship reductions throughout Sadler’s time at USM.

The 2019-20 season will mark the first time since the 2013-14 season that USM will be at the full scholarship limit of 13.