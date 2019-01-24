Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson makes one hire as he fills out offensive staff

Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson is in the process of replacing almost his entire offensive staff, but he told the Sun Herald Thursday night that he has at least one spot already filled.
Hopson confirmed that Alcorn State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek will take on the role of offensive line coach for the Golden Eagles.
The confirmation of Stancheck’s hiring comes a day after it was officially announced that USM running backs coach Les Koenning will take over as the Kansas offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Brock Hays has left to become the running backs coach at Louisiana Tech.
Former USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson left earlier this month to join the staff at Houston, leaving inside receivers coach Scotty Walden as the lone holdover from last year’s staff on offense.
Stanchek replaces Erik Losey, who was forced out earlier this month after serving two years on the staff at USM.
The Cincinnati native worked five years at Alcorn State, including the first two seasons under Hopson at the Lorman, Mississippi, college. He worked as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Alcorn State before being elevated to offensive coordinator for the 2018 campaign.
Stanchek’s offense ranked eighth in the nation in rushing yardage at 291.4 yards per game in 2018.
At USM, he will look to play a role in reviving a Golden Eagle ground game that averaged just 112.6 yards a game this past season.
Alcorn State won the SWAC East Division in each of Stanchek’s five years on the staff.
Stanchek is a former West Virginia offensive lineman who worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Indiana from 2011-13 and in offensive quality control at Florida State in 2010.
One other USM staff position has been filled this month with the hiring of Jim Durning, who worked previously at Charlotte, as the Eagles’ head strength and conditioning coach.
