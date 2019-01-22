Southern Miss football lands graduate transfer from Big Ten program

The Southern Miss football program has landed a defensive transfer from a Power 5 program.
USM coach Jay Hopson planned to add some depth in his front seven for the 2019 season and he has apparently done so through the transfer of former Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown.
The 6-foot-3, 257-Brown is a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to play for the Golden Eagles.
Brown announced his decision in a Tuesday post on Twitter.
After landing at PSU in 2014, Brown made a total of seven starts over three seasons as a Nittany Lion. He had his most productive year in 2016 when he made 32 total tackles, registered half a sack and forced three fumbles.
A series of injuries helped convince Brown to end his football career at Penn State prior to the 2018 campaign with hopes of transferring elsewhere.
Brown, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, committed to USM in January of 2014 before flipping to Penn State before signing day.
