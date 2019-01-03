Two Southern Miss football assistants won’t return for the 2019 season

A pair of key assistants won’t be returning to the Southern Miss football team for the 2019 campaign.
Offensive line coach Erik Losey and head strength and conditioning coach SaJason Finley will be moving on from the program, USM head coach Jay Hopson confirmed to the Sun Herald Thursday night.
Losey spent the last two seasons at USM. He worked for one season under Hopson at Alcorn State and was serving as the offensive line coach at East Tennessee State when he was hired at USM in 2017.
Finley, who has also worked at UAB and Washington State, was first hired at USM in 2015.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Golden Eagles finished bowl-eligible at 6-5 in 2018, but missed out on their first bowl bid since 2014.
USM featured one of the best defenses in Conference USA, but the offense struggled with crucial turnovers and couldn’t put together a consistent ground game.
Hopson is 21-16 in three years as the USM head coach.
Comments