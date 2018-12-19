Southern Miss football goes big on signing day and one commit updates us on his plans

Tre Johnson (76) is joined by Trevor Darling ( 73) and Tyree St. Louis prior to an Aug. 2, 2017, practice at the University of Miami. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Johnson, who began his career at Miami, signed with Southern Miss on Wednesday after spending last year at Iowa Western Community College. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com