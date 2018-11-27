A former C-USA rival is considering hiring the Southern Miss athletic director

Southern Miss athletic director Jon Gilbert is drawing interest as a candidate for the same post at a former Conference USA rival of the Golden Eagles.
East Carolina, which is now a member of the American Athletic Conference, has reached out to Gilbert about the opening atop its athletic department, according to a USM athletic department spokesman.
“They have contacted him, but they have not met with him,” said Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director for communications.
Gilbert has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the ECU job by multiple publications over the last week.
The North State Journal published a report Tuesday saying that ECU’s search for a new athletic director is “zeroing in” on Gilbert.
The report said that the East Carolina Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the goal of approving the contract for a new athletic director. The newspaper sited multiple unidentified sources indicating that Gilbert is expected to be the man that ECU will hire.
Jeff Compher resigned as East Carolina athletic director in March.
Former Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, who Gilbert worked under in his previous role as a deputy athletic director at Tennessee, is serving as a special consultant to ECU in its search for an athletic director.
Southern Miss hired Gilbert as athletic director in January of 2017.
East Carolina features an athletic budget of over $48,000,000, according to 2016-17 numbers from USA Today. USM’s athletic revenue ranked last in Conference USA in 2016-17, at $23,984,639.
