Southern Miss thumped UTEP 39-7. Here’s a look at USM’s bowl chances.

With a 39-7 win over UTEP, the Southern Miss football team now waits to see if a bowl bid will become a reality.
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-5 Saturday in El Paso to clinch bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season under head coach Jay Hopson and the fourth straight overall.
“That’s huge,” Hopson said. “To me, that’s always a goal. We want to be bowl eligible.”
USM probably won’t find out if it is bowl bound until after Middle Tennessee hosts UAB in the Dec. 1 Conference USA title game.
C-USA features six bowl tie-ins and six conference teams have at least seven wins. The teams with seven victories will be given priority before the conference makes an effort to find spots for USM or FAU (5-6) if it beats Charlotte Saturday night.
If USM is to land a bowl bid, there’s a good chance it will have to get a spot in a bowl not affiliated with C-USA like the Dec. 22 Birmingham Bowl or the Dec. 15 AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando.
USM’s chances of earning a bowl bid are uncertain. The Eagles weren’t helped by Tulane’s 29-28 win over Navy on Saturday to improve to 6-6, filling one more of the American Athletic Conference’s bowl tie-ins. USM did catch somewhat of a break when SMU (5-7) fell 27-24 at Tulsa.
There are 78 bowl bids to fill this season and there will be several bowl-eligible teams sitting at home this year. There were already 78 bowl-eligible teams as of 6 p.m. on Saturday with nine more five-win teams yet to play.
After struggling to consistently run the ball for much of the season, USM relied on the ground game Saturday. USM had 48 carries for 252 yards with freshman Trivenskey Mosley leading the way with 14 carries for 107 yards a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Steven Anderson had 19 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham completed 14 of 20 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Safety Ky’el Hemby had a pair of interceptions as the Golden Eagles forced four turnovers by the Miners. USM turned the four turnovers into 23 points.
“I thought they played fantastic, created turnovers,” Hopson said of his defense. “We were in prevent defense the only time we gave up any points. I thought the turnovers were critical, especially early in the first half. The guys played hard and I’m really proud of them.”
UTEP finished the season with a record of 1-11.
