A Southern Miss football player has announced that he is leaving the team

The Southern Miss football team will apparently be without one of its top running backs for the remainder of the season.
Senior T’Rod Daniels announced on Twitter Tuesday that he plans to skip the remainder of his senior season at USM and attempt to transfer in December.
Daniels, a speedy Bassfield native, is trying to take advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to play in up to four games in a single season without wasting a redshirt and not losing a year of eligibility.
Daniels has been USM’s No. 2 running back behind Tez Parks through the first two games, running 12 times for 49 yards. He also has one catch for 13 yards.
Freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley was elevated to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart last week.
Daniels, a former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout, rushed 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.
The departure of Daniels means more carries for young running backs like Mosley, redshirt freshman Steven Anderson and redshirt freshman Darius Maberry. Neither Maberry or redshirt senior George Payne have played this season as they attempt to return from injuries.
The USM ground game has struggled so far, including just 58 yards on 34 carries in a 21-20 loss to Louisiana-Monroe in the second week of the season.
Southern Miss (1-1) is set to play host to Rice (1-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
