The Conference USA baseball tournament is returning to Biloxi

The Conference USA baseball tournament will return to Biloxi’s MGM Park for the third consecutive year in May.
The eight-team, double-elimination event will be held May 22-26 at the home of the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
The 2017 event set new attendance records for the C-USA tournament, including a crowd of 5,216 for the championship game. Crowds were smaller in 2018 with significant weather delays taking place on the first three days of the tournament.
Southern Miss beat FAU 12-3 in the 2018 title game.
The first four days of competition of the 2019 tournament will be available to watch on ESPN3 and ESPN+. The championship game will air on CBS Sports Network.
