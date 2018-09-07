Southern Miss defense backs D.Q. Tjhomas(12) and Picasso Nelson Jr. hit Jackson State running back Jordan Johnson during the second quarter of their game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Southern Miss defense backs D.Q. Tjhomas(12) and Picasso Nelson Jr. hit Jackson State running back Jordan Johnson during the second quarter of their game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Southern Miss defense backs D.Q. Tjhomas(12) and Picasso Nelson Jr. hit Jackson State running back Jordan Johnson during the second quarter of their game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Southern Miss

Here’s how to watch ULM-Southern Miss football on Saturday

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 07, 2018 01:59 PM

Southern Miss football fans should have easier access to watch this Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Last week’s game against Jackson State was part of the ESPN+ package, which requires a pay subscription.

Saturday’s contest will be on ESPN3, which simply requires that you have a cable account that includes ESPN. You can go to ESPN3.com and log in with your cable account info.

You can also download the ESPN app on your smart phone or on a streaming device like Roku, Fire TV, Android, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Jason Baker will serve as the play-by-play man for Saturday’s game. Former USM and NFL linebacker Jeff Posey will work as the analyst.

USM and ULM are both 1-0 headed into Saturday’s game. The Golden Eagles beat Jackson State 55-7 in the opener while Louisiana-Monroe topped Southeastern Louisiana 34-31.

Southern Miss had an easy time beating Jackson State in a 55-7 home opener in a Conference USA-Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup.

By

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee.

  Comments  