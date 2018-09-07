Here’s how to watch ULM-Southern Miss football on Saturday

Southern Miss football fans should have easier access to watch this Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against Louisiana-Monroe.
Last week’s game against Jackson State was part of the ESPN+ package, which requires a pay subscription.
Saturday’s contest will be on ESPN3, which simply requires that you have a cable account that includes ESPN. You can go to ESPN3.com and log in with your cable account info.
You can also download the ESPN app on your smart phone or on a streaming device like Roku, Fire TV, Android, Apple TV and Chromecast.
Jason Baker will serve as the play-by-play man for Saturday’s game. Former USM and NFL linebacker Jeff Posey will work as the analyst.
USM and ULM are both 1-0 headed into Saturday’s game. The Golden Eagles beat Jackson State 55-7 in the opener while Louisiana-Monroe topped Southeastern Louisiana 34-31.
