Southern Miss

Here’s how to watch Southern Miss-Jackson State football on Saturday

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

August 30, 2018 12:50 PM

This college football season marks the debut of ESPN+ and Southern Miss fans will need to become familiar with the new digital subscription package if they want to watch the Golden Eagles play this year.

Saturday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Jackson State in Hattiesburg will be the first of five games to be carried on ESPN+. The other contests are Appalachian State on Sept. 15, Rice on Sept. 22, UTSA on Oct. 20 and UTEP on Nov. 24.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month. Once you’ve signed up for a subscription, the games are available on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app on streaming devices such as Roku, Fire TV, Android, Apple TV and Chromecast.

There is an offer available for a 30-day free trial for ESPN+.

In the past, games like USM-Jackson State may have been available through the WatchESPN app with a simple cable subscription that includes ESPN. That’s no longer the case with many of the Conference USA games that were available on C-USA TV transitioning to the ESPN+ package.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee.

