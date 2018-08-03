Here’s a full breakdown of the start of fall camp for Southern Miss football

Kwadra Griggs had far more highs than lows last season as the Southern Miss quarterback, but he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson know there’s significant room to grow in 2018.
There’s hope that a fully healthy season will deliver even better numbers after he tossed for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games (seven starts) a year ago.
After missing significant practice and game time in his first two seasons at USM, Griggs was all smiles Friday afternoon as he addressed the media following the first practice of fall camp. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Greenwood native hopes a healthy Achilles heel will help him retain his status as the team’s starter and allow him to top last year’s performance.
He missed spring practice after having surgery on the heel.
“It felt good,” Griggs said Friday. “Last year, it was hurting pretty bad. I had the surgery and I feel pretty good. It’s a little sore, but I’m recovering from it.”
When asked if he expects to be a little quicker on his feet this season after the surgery, Griggs showed some confidence with a quick one-liner.
“I’m ready to get that 4.1, baby,” he said with a laugh.
The area where Griggs needs to show the most progress is in his completion percentage after hitting on just 55.6 percent of his passes one year ago.
“I had a lot of incomplete balls last year,” he said. “I was going to the right spot, but I was throwing all over the place.”
Griggs wasn’t the only Golden Eagle who had a nice day throwing the ball Friday morning. Redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham made some impressive throws into the end zone during drills, and redshirt freshman Marcelo Rodriguez again showed off his strong arm.
Head coach Jay Hopson said that whoever wins the starting job will have to show that they can best run the offense.
“You have to make sure you’re executing the right plays and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be,” He said. “We have guys that are talented.”
Injury report
One player expected to play a key part in the Southern Miss receiving corps did not participate in Friday’s practice.
Junior De’Michael Harris, a transfer from Hinds Community College, walked the perimeter of the field while his teammates practiced.
Hopson said Harris was held out as mostly a precaution.
“He’s going to be ready,” Hopson said. “We’ll rest him a week or so. It’s nothing permanent, just bumps and bruises. With receivers, we’ll take a lot precaution with them.”
Not on hand
Two defensive linemen who signed with Southern Miss in February were missing from Friday’s practice — Deuntra Hyman of Meridian and Shannon Carswell of Freeport, Florida.
Carswell is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle and Hyman is a 6-3, 230-pound defensive end.
Hopson said he’s hoping to get word on the two players’ eligibility sometime soon.
“We’ve got one or two that we’re waiting on tests,” the third-year coach said. “Other than that, we’re good to go.”
One player who had some ground to make up on academics over the summer was on hand for Friday’s practice — cornerback J.J. Jones from Brookhaven.
Freshman starter
Jones will be among a group of freshmen looking to earn playing time this season, but one young player appears on pace to start the opener — center Trace Clopton, also of Brookhaven.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound freshman had a strong spring and began fall camp as the No. 1 man at center.
“He’s a coach’s son so he’s way ahead of the curve,” Hopson said. “Strength-wise, he’s ahead of the curve. Physically and mentally, he’s ready to play. You’ve got to give credit to his dad (Brookhaven coach Tommy Clopton)”
First-string secondary
Friday’s session was the first of fall camp, but you saw a glimpse of how the first-string secondary stacks up after losing every starter from last year’s team.
Graduate senior Picasso Nelson was at the nickelback as he continues his strong return from injury. At cornerback, redshirt sophomore Rachuan Mitchell and junior transfer Ty Williams ran with the first string.
Sophomore Tyler Barnes, a D’Iberville product, and redshirt senior Xavier Marion both ran with first team at the two safety spots.
“The guys want to learn and they’re giving they’re best, so we’re definitely going to be really good this year,” Nelson said.
