Former Southern Miss star Brian Dozier is headed west following a trade by Twins

Former Southern Miss baseball star Brian Dozier is moving from the Midwest to Hollywood.
The Minnesota Twins traded the slugging second baseman Tuesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.
The Dodgers will send second baseman Logan Forsythe along with prospects Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer to the Twins, according to CBSsports.com.
Dozier, 31, is hitting .224 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs with a .359 on base percentage.
The Fulton native has long been rumored to be trade bait, but this was his seventh season with the Twins. He was an eighth-round draft pick for the Twins in the 2009 MLB draft.
Dozier was a standout shortstop at Southern Miss from 2006-2009, helping the Golden Eagles reach the postseason each year.
Dozier, who won his first Gold Glove in 2017,. set an American League record for second basemen in 2016 with 42 homers.
The Dodgers are in first place in the N.L. West with a record of 59-48.
