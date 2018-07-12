Southern Miss running back George Payne, running back Tez Parks and defensive lineman LaDarius Harris pose in USM’s new Adidas uniforms on Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss running back George Payne, running back Tez Parks and defensive lineman LaDarius Harris pose in USM’s new Adidas uniforms on Thursday in Hattiesburg. Raymond Reeves Submitted photo
Southern Miss running back George Payne, running back Tez Parks and defensive lineman LaDarius Harris pose in USM’s new Adidas uniforms on Thursday in Hattiesburg. Raymond Reeves Submitted photo

Southern Miss

The Southern Miss football team unveiled new uniforms from Adidas. Have a look.

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

July 12, 2018 09:50 PM

The Southern Miss athletic department’s new apparel deal with Adidas began on July 1 and Golden Eagle fans finally got a glimpse of the new football uniforms on Thursday in Hattiesburg.

Season ticket holders and Eagle Club members were invited to a uniform unveiling party Thursday night on the school’s campus.

At first glance, the new uniforms appear to have a more clean, simple look compared to those from Russell Athletic.

USM’s eight-year deal with Adidas will last through the 2024-25 season. Adidas will provide headware, apparel, footwear and accessories.

The product allotment from Adidas will bring north of $4 million for USM. The contract also provides a six-figure allotment to be used for marketing tools.

USM’s previous five-year deal with Russell Athletic brought the athletic department $2.75 million.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

  Comments  