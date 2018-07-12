The Southern Miss football team unveiled new uniforms from Adidas. Have a look.

The Southern Miss athletic department’s new apparel deal with Adidas began on July 1 and Golden Eagle fans finally got a glimpse of the new football uniforms on Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Season ticket holders and Eagle Club members were invited to a uniform unveiling party Thursday night on the school’s campus.
At first glance, the new uniforms appear to have a more clean, simple look compared to those from Russell Athletic.
USM’s eight-year deal with Adidas will last through the 2024-25 season. Adidas will provide headware, apparel, footwear and accessories.
The product allotment from Adidas will bring north of $4 million for USM. The contract also provides a six-figure allotment to be used for marketing tools.
USM’s previous five-year deal with Russell Athletic brought the athletic department $2.75 million.
