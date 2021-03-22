College Sports

Ohio Bobcats fall to Creighton in NCAA Tournament second round

JOEY KAUFMAN The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio men’s basketball team’s bid to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly a decade ended with a 72-58 loss to Creighton on Monday night in Indianapolis.

The 13th-seeded Bobcats were eliminated two days after a stunning first-round upset of fourth-seeded Virginia, the reigning national champion.

Their top scorers struggled against the fifth-seeded Bluejays as star guard Jason Preston and forward Ben Vander combined for 13 points on 4-of-22 shooting.

Preston, who was only two assists shy of finishing with a triple-double in the opening-round win, did not score a basket until almost midway through the second half.

His layup with 12:22 left was the sole attempt he made out of 10.

All five of Creighton's starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had a team-high 20 points.

A bulk of the Bluejays’ points came around the basket, taking advantage of the Bobcats’ limitations in the frontcourt. Thirty-four points, nearly half of their final total, came in the paint.

While Ohio held a narrow lead for most of the early minutes of the contest, Ohio fell behind late in the first half.

After Preston made the second of a pair of free-throw attempts with 7:19 left until in the half, giving the Bobcats a 20-19 lead, the edge unraveled.

Creighton launched a 20-4 run to build a 39-24 lead before the teams headed to the locker room for halftime.

For most of the second half, the Bobcats trailed by double-digits, only briefly cutting the margin to nine points with 2:26 left.

