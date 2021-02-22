A 46-point 3rd quarter boosts the Chicago Bulls to a 120-100 victory over the Houston Rockets, their 4th win in 5 games

The Chicago Bulls erupted for their best quarter of the season Monday, a 46-point third-quarter outburst that turned Monday’s road game against the Houston Rockets into a 120-100 blowout victory.

The Bulls secured their fourth win in five games by again taking care of business against a short-handed and struggling team. The Rockets, who had not played since Wednesday because of the severe weather in Houston, have lost eight consecutive games and were without guard Victor Oladipo and center DeMarcus Cousins.

So the Bulls (14-16) turned it on and cruised to the kind of comfortable victory that has been so rare the past few seasons.

Coby White scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to notch his third career double-double. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 13 rebounds as he continues to play well since returning from a quadriceps injury. Thad Young put up another impressive performance off the bench with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The all-around contributions took the pressure off Zach LaVine, who scored 14 of his 21 points in the third quarter but took only 14 shots and got to rest during the fourth quarter.

The Rockets’ season is spiraling and the Bulls will have tougher challenges ahead, but consider how far the Bulls have come since their preseason opener against the Rockets in early December.

They were blown out that night, offering a reminder of the uphill battle they would be facing this season to be more competitive with largely the same roster. Now they are playing their best basketball of the season.