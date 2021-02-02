Fred VanVleet pours in 54 points to lead Raptors past Magic, 123-108

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic had no answers for Fred VanVleet, who turned in a performance for record books.

VanVleet scored a career-high 54 points, fueled by 11 3-pointers, to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-108 win over the Magic at Amway Center.

The Magic lost their fourth straight and are now 2-12 in their past 14 games. They’ve also lost their last 10 meetings with the Raptors.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier each had 21 points, while Cole Anthony had 16 points for Orlando (8-14).

VanVleet was 11 of 14 from the 3-point line as Toronto (9-12) was 20 of 45 and outscored Orlando 60-42 from behind the arc.

The Raptors also went 23 of 25 from the free-throw line and turned 17 Magic turnovers in 36 points.

Magic rookie Chuma Okeke returned to the lineup after missing 16 consecutive games because of a bone bruise in his left knee. He made his first four shots and scored a season-high 10 points — all in the first half.

But the big story was VanVleet.

His 54 points set a Raptors’ single-game record (DeMar DeRozan had 52). They also were the most in NBA history by an undrafted player, surpassing the 53 by Moses Malone in 1982.

VanVleet’s 11 3-pointers were the most ever allowed by the Magic and the most made by an opponent at Amway Center. He was 8 of 9 from behind the arc in the first half and had 28 points.

VanVleet entered the game averaging 10.5 points in 14 career games against Orlando.

The Magic return to action Friday for the first of back-to-back games against the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.