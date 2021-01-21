Mike Bianchi: Danny White leaving UCF is more devastating than Scott Frost, McKenzie Milton departures

Danny White often told us over the years that being the athletics director at the University of Central Florida was “the best AD job in America.”

He made us believe that building something at up-and-coming UCF was more worthwhile and more exciting than being an AD at some distressed, downtrodden Power 5 program.

But on Thursday, White accepted a job at one of the most distressed, downtrodden programs in all of the Power 5.

He accepted the AD job with the hapless, hopeless Tennessee Volunteers, who just fired their football coach Jeremy Pruitt and forced out AD Philip Fulmer amid a scandalous investigation involving a series of major NCAA recruiting violations.

Does this mean White is just like all the other huckster coaches and ADs out there who talk a good game but then use schools like UCF as a steppingstone into the Power 5? I don’t think so simply because White has had numerous other chances to go to Power 5 institutions of higher earning. Southern Cal reached out to him at one point and so did Georgia and so did many others. And he always said no; he always believed he could get UCF to the next level.

That’s why White’s departure now seems like an even more devastating body blow to UCF’s athletic program; more devastating even than when former coach Scott Frost bolted for Nebraska or when beloved quarterback McKenzie Milton recently transferred to FSU. It would actually be more palatable if White were leaving because of a money grab; because Tennessee is desperate and offered him a five-year deal that will likely make him the highest paid AD in the best conference in all of college athletics. Who would blame White if he were simply taking a big-time SEC job that will likely pay him about $2 million a year?

But I don’t believe this was about money. White was already making more at UCF (over $1 million a year) than some SEC athletics directors. I believe White is leaving for deeper, more concerning reasons. I think reality has finally punched him right in the face. I believe he realizes he has done everything he can do at UCF and that the Knights have reached their ceiling. I believe he’s tired of constantly banging the drum and beating his head against the wall for equality in college football.

He hired good football coaches, such as Frost and Josh Heupel, watched the Knights roll to a national-best 25-game unbeaten streak and finish undefeated in two straight regular seasons. And, still, they didn’t get a sniff of the College Football Playoff semifinals. He saw conference sibling Cincinnati finish unbeaten last season and, again, not even get consideration for the College Football Playoff semifinals.

For the longest time, White was a lone voice in the wind, howling and screaming from the mountaintop about how unfair and inequitable the College Football Playoff selection committee is to undefeated Group of 5 teams. He was ripped and ridiculed by the college football establishment when he self-proclaimed UCF the 2017 national champions when the Knights beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl after Auburn had beaten the two national-title game participants (Alabama and Georgia) during the regular season.

It was this sort of boldness, backbone and brass that made UCF athletes, fans, boosters and donors fall in love with White. More than any other AD I’ve ever covered, White — because of his charisma and dynamic personality — was a bigger rock star among the fan base than the coaches themselves. It’s why he was such a phenomenal fundraiser; because he had the unique ability of touching the hearts of UCF donors and then touching their wallets.

But he knows — no matter how much money he raises or how many lazy rivers he builds — he’s already reached the pinnacle at UCF. He’s seen his football program go to two New Year’s Six bowl games. He’s seen his basketball team nearly upset Zion Williamson, Coach K and hoity-toity Duke in the NCAA Tournament. He’s seen his entire sports program enjoy across-the-board success on the field and in the classroom.

But at the end of the day — no matter what he accomplished at UCF — the Knights are simply not in a Power 5 conference. What does that mean? It means White is leaving a university where the conference TV deal is worth about $5 million a year and is going to a university where the conference TV deal is worth about $50 million a year.

Do the math.

And, in a way, maybe White sees Tennessee as a bigger, richer SEC version of UCF. When he took over the Knights six years ago, the athletic department was a dumpster fire, donations and season-ticket sales were drying up and the football team was coming off an 0-12 season. Tennessee is in the same predicament now — except with an NCAA investigation thrown in.

Just as he rode into Orlando on Pegasus, the Knight in shining armor to save the day and become a cult hero to UCF fans, White has the opportunity to be a similar savior in Knoxville. He can be the man who uplifts the Vols from their rock bottom up to their Rocky Top.

I believe Danny White when he says his decision to leave UCF was “excruciatingly difficult.”

But — sigh! — he’s still leaving.

Just like all the rest.