Michigan State beats Nebraska for first Big Ten victory of season

Michigan State has been looking for a go-to guy all season.

On Saturday night Aaron Henry moved to the front of the line, scoring a career-high 27 to lead No. 17 Michigan State to an 84-77 victory over host Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena, giving the Spartans their first Big Ten victory of the season and halting a three-game skid.

Henry was 10 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, matching the most 3-pointers he’s had in a single game.

Joshua Langford added 15 points for the Spartans (7-3, 1-3 Big Ten) while Gabe Brown chipped in 10.

Teddy Allen scored 23 to lead Nebraska (4-7, 0-4), getting 19 of those points in the second half. Trey McGowens added 20 points for the Cornhuskers while Kobe Webster added 10.

Michigan State was clearly ready to play with more energy in the opening 20 minutes, led by 17 points from Henry on 6-for-10 shooting. He also grabbed a pair of rebounds and had a steal as the Spartans used an 8-0 run later in the half to go from trailing by one to leading, 29-23, with 5:47 left.

The advantage eventually grew to eight and the Spartans led, 40-33, at halftime.

It was a far better effort overall as Michigan State was 13-for-24 shooting and got to the free-throw line 14 times, making 11.

The Spartans were solid on defense as Nebraska made a few deep 3-pointers. McGowens did his best to keep the Cornhuskers in the game, scoring 15 points in the first half as Nebraska was 4 for 9 from 3-point range.

Things picked up even more in the second half as Michigan State scored the first seven points and used a 12-2 run to take a 52-35 lead after Henry’s third 3-pointer, matching the most 3-pointers in one game for the junior.

The Cornhuskers hung tough, however, as Allen scored eight points in a five-minute stretch to help trim Michigan State’s advantage to 61-50 with just less than 12 minutes to play. Allen kept rolling from there, hitting two more 3-pointers as Nebraska cut the Spartans' lead to 64-58 with 9:51 to play.

After another Allen 3-pointer made it 66-61, Michigan State scored the next five to extend the lead back to 10 and eventually pushed it to 75-64 after back-to-back buckets from Rocket Watts and Langford.

The Huskers kept chipping away and got within five points in the final minute, but the Spartans made enough free throws to secure the victory.