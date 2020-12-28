Hurricanes in need of bounce-back defensive performance in Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl for the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes against No. 21 Oklahoma State offers the UM defense a chance to redeem itself — as much it possibly can — after the embarrassment that was being on the wrong side of a 62-26 result in the regular-season finale against North Carolina.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to coach better and we’ve got to play better,” said Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker on Sunday night of his unit’s program-high 554 yards rushing and 778 yards total surrendered to the 13th-ranked Tar Heels on Dec. 12.

“When you really unpack it all — and, obviously, we’ve had a lot of time to do that with coach [Manny] Diaz and myself — you could attribute it to a bunch of different things, but those two things hold true: We have to coach better and we have to play better. We will do that moving forward.”

Said redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden: “It was a full-team loss. You can’t [point] one finger at one body, so we have to take that one to the chin and keep pushing. That’s the past. Can’t really go back and do anything about it. We’re all focused on this game coming up and we’re excited about this opportunity.”

A defense that has stood its ground much of the season — outside of the losses to UNC and Clemson and much of the early going in wins against North Carolina State and Virginia Tech — hopes to leave 2020 on a positive note.

“When you look at the overall body of work, we have to prove that [UNC] was an outlier, this was just a blip on the radar,” Baker said. “I thought we played pretty good defense, and obviously, if you take that one game out from a statistical standpoint, you probably say the same. But you can’t, and that’s something that we own. We’re not going to make excuses for it. The ability to be able to play another game is very important.”

With a shorter-than-usual turnaround from a regular-season finale to bowl game, Hurricanes defenders immediately turned the page on the Dec. 12 defeat.

“We took it into accountability right after the game,” Bolden said. “We got right back on it. This past week of practice has been, actually, really good. We’ve been locked in, and everyone has taken this very seriously.”

In order to bounce back, Miami will have to face Oklahoma State without its two starting defensive ends, Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, who opted out of the bowl to train ahead of the NFL draft. Diaz revealed on Saturday that linebacker Zach McCloud has been tried out at defensive end in bowl practices.

“Zach brought it up to me and said, ‘I could go play defensive end,’” Baker said. “It organically happened, so we threw him in there last week at practice and, man, he obviously has experience dating back to his high school days [at Santaluces in Lantana]. He’s done a really nice job for us there. I would expect to probably see him at both. He’s played both — Will linebacker and defensive end for us — but I’ve been pleasantly surprised just with his natural instincts there. A guy that is very quick twitch, hard to block, plays with tremendous effort. That always gives you a chance.”

Said Bolden: “Zach, he’s an athlete. He can play wherever and adapt to his new surroundings. Him moving to that position adds extra depth there and a more veteran-type player. I think he can do great things moving forward. If he sticks to that, I can see him being our starter, honestly.”

McCloud, a redshirt senior, has the option to return for a sixth college season because the NCAA is not counting 2020 against player eligibility.