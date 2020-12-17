Shannon Ryan: What’s on the line when Northwestern faces Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game? Respect — and maybe a good steakhouse meal.

Asked about the possibility of beating Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game Saturday, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald imagined the celebratory aftermath.

“It would be a hell of a ride home on I-65,” he said with a chuckle.

On second thought …

“Is St. Elmo open?” he asked, referring to the Indianapolis steakhouse with its famous spicy cocktail sauce. “I might stay.”

Of course, these Fitz-isms are ways to take some of the pressure off the Wildcats or delving into just how significant upsetting the Buckeyes would be.

Ohio State is the Big Ten’s gold star. The Buckeyes (5-0), listed as 20-point favorites, are going for their fourth straight conference championship.

“We have to capitalize on opportunities if we want to beat the big boys,” quarterback Peyton Ramsey said.

Northwestern bristled at an Illinois player calling them “little brothers” last week, a strange insult considering the Wildcats have beaten the Illini six seasons in a row. But pretty much everyone in the Big Ten is a kid brother to the Buckeyes.

Fitzgerald never has beaten Ohio State in seven tries since 2006. The program owns just one victory (2004) against the Buckeyes in the last 33 attempts.

But the last two meetings — mentioned ad nauseam to the Wildcats — stand out. In 2018, Northwestern was no match in the Big Ten championship game, losing 45-24. Last season, as the Wildcats slogged through a difficult 3-9 season, they were dominated 52-3.

“We didn’t play very well a year ago,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of the narrative, even though we’re in Week 15 of the season, is 2019. Maybe next year at this time we’ll be talking about this year’s team, which will be cool.”

A Northwestern win wouldn’t just be a conversation changer. It would be a program changer.

“It would mean we’re Big Ten champions,” Fitzgerald said.

It also would count as Northwestern’s most historic win — and would bring the long-awaited respect the Wildcats think they’ve earned.

This is Northwestern’s second championship game in three seasons, and under Fitzgerald, they’ve compiled five winning records the last six seasons. After not earning a bowl game victory since 1949, Northwestern has won four bowls since 2012.

Beating Ohio State for the conference title? The trophy would be a cherry on top.

“It’s huge for the program,” linebacker Blake Gallagher said. “We were there in 2018 and didn’t get job done, and we worked our ass off to get back here in 2020 and now we have to take advantage.”

Northwestern’s expectations have risen, players said.

“I think last time we had the approach we were happy to win the West,” receiver Riley Lees said of 2018. “Our goals have superseded that and our goals are to win the Big Ten championship. That’s our mindset going into this game.”

Of course, the Buckeyes have their own motivation. They want to prove that despite a five-game schedule — with three cancellations because of COVID-19 — they belong in the College Football Playoff.

A loss surely would eliminate them, while a victory likely would secure their spot.

But there are no guarantees while competing during a pandemic.

Reports have indicated Ohio State is dealing with positive cases that could mean players miss the conference title game. If there’s a cancellation, the game will not be made up.

Matters on the field would bring their own complications for Northwestern.

The Wildcats must bring their sturdy defense, which ranks second nationally for giving up only 14.6 points per game. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes haven’t scored less than 38 points this season, racking up 52 points in two victories.

“We have a lot more energy going right now,” Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II said of this season’s team. “We’re taking the ball away. That’s a huge difference.”

Ohio State is careful with the ball, but Northwestern has 12 interceptions and four fumble recoveries this season.

Northwestern’s only loss — a flat performance in a 29-20 defeat to Michigan State — looks foreboding considering Ohio State beat the Spartans 52-12.

Similar to how they look at last season, Northwestern considers that game a blip but also a lesson.

The Wildcats haven’t been explosive, but Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, has led an offensive resurgence that took them from disastrous to respectable. The running game finally found a spark, producing 411 yards in a 28-10 victory against Illinois.

“It’s making plays when those opportunities present themselves,” Ramsey said. “There’s going to be opportunities for plays in the run game or pass game. Staying calm and executing throughout the game is going to be really big for us.”

Saturday might be Northwestern’s biggest opportunity in program history.

But Fitzgerald doesn’t want players feeling the weight of that pressure.

“I hope like hell they embrace it,” he said. “As someone who won two Big Ten championships, I loved every moment of it. If I could go back, I’d do it a million times harder and I’d have a million times more fun. We have nothing to lose. Let’s go cut it loose and enjoy the moment.”

He even geeked about the early kickoff time of 11 a.m. CST.

“Wake up, have some oatmeal and tee it up,” he said.

If Fitzgerald has it his way, there will be oatmeal for breakfast, Ohio State for lunch and shrimp cocktail for dinner.