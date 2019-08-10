Mike Anthony: Donovan Williams’ four-year journey from QB to receiver and tight end is worth appreciating

This is it for UConn senior Donovan Williams, the stretch run in a college football journey of constant adaptation, one final season of everything being new and different in the same old place.

That last part – being in the same place – is most significant to him, more than all the setbacks and opportunities and successes and shortcomings and uncomfortable situations he has encountered throughout a truly strange four-year process.

"It always means more when you start somewhere and then finish there," Williams said Thursday, another day spent learning another new position, albeit from afar as he rested a minor oblique injury on the sideline of the Huskies' eighth preseason practice. "It's easy to leave. It's the easy way out. I don't have anything against guys who left – you have to do what's best for you – but for me to stick around, it's much sweeter in the long run."

Williams' UConn career, no matter what the final chapter entails, should go down as uniquely impressive – not in numbers or accomplishments, not even close, but in his calm ability to cut through all the drama he's been surrounded and affected by.

He entered as a quarterback, was thrown to the wolves down the stretch of his freshman year, dealt with a coaching change and two position changes. He has come out the other end just fine – and as a tight end, perhaps UConn's top tight end for the 2019 season, in fact.

Isn't that kind of funny? The way then-coach Bob Diaco talked about Williams as the 2016 season crumbled into something dark and damaging, you'd think Williams would be a Heisman Trophy candidate at this point, a quarterback grasping a football with his arm cocked for delivery in a pose for college football preview magazines.

What a mess that was, the whole situation, so unfair. After burning Williams' redshirt year to have him debut and play quarterback for the Huskies' final three games of that season, Diaco said Williams' upside "will be as high as any player at his position in America. He's that talented."

UConn was shut out by Temple in Williams' first game at QB, shut out by Boston College in his second. The Huskies got on the board in a season-ending 38-13 loss to Tulane and Williams' final numbers were as follows: 36 of 76, five interceptions, one touchdown, one head-spinning experience. He was in the eye of a storm.

"It was definitely stressful," Williams said. "Exciting but stressful. I was 18. It was a lot to handle and it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. It was wacky. It was very bizarre. At the time I don't think I fully understood the magnitude of what was going on."

Diaco was fired the day after Christmas. Soon after Randy Edsall was hired in January, he made clear to Williams that there was no future for him at quarterback. A role as a wide receiver and special teams contributor was offered, and accepted. Williams had seven rushing attempts out of the wildcat formation in 2017 and one reception last year.

Now here he is, one of five captains, set to graduate with a communications degree in December, hopefully catching some passes and leveling some oncoming defenders near the line of scrimmage in the meantime. There is a need at tight end, and in making the switch from receiver in the offseason Williams put on 25 pounds of muscle. He is currently listed at 6 feet 4, 240 pounds.

"It's been, probably, pretty hard for him," Edsall said of Williams' overall UConn experience. "The thing I'm most appreciative of since I've been here, he's just an outstanding young man who is a great team player, who is a leader, who has done all the things we've asked him to do. And you see what he did to help himself become a better tight end – putting on the weight, and those things. It's been really impressive.

"He's just a great example for a lot of these kids in terms of, he's had some adversity he's had to overcome but he's stuck to it. Now it's put him in a position where he's going to play a lot this year, he's a captain, and that says a whole lot. When you end up becoming a captain, I think that says it all about what people think about you."

Williams, of Dumfries, Va., once considered transferring, but he didn't. Many others did. He saw the big picture, saw value in staying put after long conversations with Edsall and long conversations with his parents, father Rivera, a longtime captain in the Marine Corps, and mother Lesleye.

This whole experience is about more than wins and losses and this coach or that coach or one role preferred over another. Williams will leave UConn a more refined person, stronger. He still harbors NFL dreams but is actively preparing for a career in broadcasting, from days reading the news on his high school TV station to working with UConn's video department. He held a microphone and interviewed Edsall for a video UConn produced out of AAC media day last month in Newport.

Williams has a confident and conversational way about him. He looks and sounds happy. He's trying to hone his on-camera skills. He added that he's trying to learn more about editing, too.

That's wise. Roles can change, of course.

"It's all been a blessing in disguise," Williams said. "It hasn't always been the smoothest, but I always work hard and like my dad told me, hard work will always pay off. It's not always going to be easy, but I work hard and have a good attitude. I decided to stay and make the most of it."