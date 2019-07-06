Transfer RJ Cole taking aim at high-major competition for UConn

The recruiting process was over, but RJ Cole kept getting better.

"Of the kids I had the last 25 years or so," Bob Hurley Sr. said, "the two best senior years were Danny and RJ."

Danny, of course, is Hurley's son, the UConn coach, who played at St. Anthony's in Jersey City before going on to Seton Hall in the early 1990s. Cole had already committed to Howard University before beginning his senior season for Bob Sr., the Hall of Fame coach at St. Anthony's, in 2016-17, the school's final season.

"In the time that Danny was playing, recruiting went on during the high school season," Bob Sr. continued, "so you were rewarded for performance. Somewhere along the way, it was decided that all the coaches would follow the kids during the AAU period. RJ's team was very good, and there were four guards on the floor and they all shared having the ball and quite often he was off the ball, just catching it and shooting jump shots. So he was recruited below the Atlantic 10, and when it came down to it, the family decided Howard presented intriguing opportunities because he'd have a chance to play there."

Cole, a 6-foot-1 point guard, led St. Anthony's to a 32-0 record and a state championship as a junior. In his final season, set on honoring his commitment to Howard, he averaged 22.4 points per game.

"He was the best player in New Jersey," Bob Hurley said. "We beat every post grad team in New Jersey, all guys going to high majors, and RJ would go out and score 35, being guarded by guys who were going to a higher level than he was. He would just torch them. UConn is getting a really good player."

Cole, who finished high school with a 4.0 GPA, went to play at Howard, and after two spectacular seasons decided to try for a high major. In May, he chose UConn, where he will sit a season, then play two in the Big East.

"My coming here, sitting out, it gives me an opportunity to work on my game," Cole said, after a recent Huskies practice, "gel with teammates, fit myself in, learn a lot and then when it's my time to play I get to put that on the showcase."

Cole averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists across his two seasons at Howard, reaching 1,000 points in only 44 games. He was the MEAC player of the year last season.

"My freshman year I was more of a scorer," Cole said. "My sophomore year, I tried to focus less on scoring, I just wanted to get better at everything, my whole game, all around, percentage-wise, three pointers, defense, all that stuff. Now I get to work on that stuff even more, and get bigger and stronger."

As he sits the season, Cole is embracing his role as a mentor for UConn's young guards, including incoming freshmen James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney. "His IQ is off the charts," Gaffney said.

"I'm just staying on top of them," Cole said. "If they've got any questions for me, I played two years, know what it's like to play against older competition, tougher competition."

Tarin Smith, who transferred from Duquesne as a grad student, was the first to play for both Bob Hurley Sr. at St. Anthony, and Dan in college. Cole will be the second. One of the UConn staff's objectives is for him to get his 3-point shooting, 38.7% last season, up over 40 percent.

"But when you watch RJ play, there's not a whole lot of ways we can help him," Dan Hurley said. "He's a high-IQ player, so it's not like we come in here and work on his decision making. He throws the ball to the places you'd want your guards to throw the ball, when you want them to throw the ball. So for him, it's nuance, little things, like develop a relationships with your teammates.

"He's going to be really good for us. Knowing we've got him in our back pocket, it's not going to make me feel better this November, but knowing you've got a guy waiting with his feel and IQ and ability to raise everyone around him – that feels good."