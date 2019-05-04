Mike Anthony: UConn women’s basketball team at a strange intersection but in a fine spot

Geno Auriemma could have been talking to anyone – just himself, just me, the UConn fan base or the entire college basketball community, for that matter – when he stood up from a chair in his office Tuesday, approached a window overlooking the practice courts at the Werth Champions Center and said, "I think we're going to be OK."

He spoke softly, as if daydreaming aloud.

"I don't think we're going to be bad."

The Huskies' 11 national championship trophies were positioned directly to his left, and he continued.

"No, we're not going to be bad."

This was Auriemma doing for listeners, actual or imaginary, what I'm doing here for anyone still on board through that opening anecdote: breathing calm into panic over what UConn women's basketball is and will be.

My stock response to 75 percent of email and social media analysis I read: Chill out. The Huskies are more than fine, now and into the future. A deeper understanding for how UConn has reached an interesting intersection – kind of a stop-gap and patchwork 2019-20 season – will follow and speak to why. First, though, we must put 2018-19 to bed.

UConn led Notre Dame by nine with 7:52 remaining at the Final Four and lost, 81-76. In retrospect, would Auriemma have done anything differently?

"I don't think so," Auriemma said. "It basically came down to one decision. Do we play for defense with a nine-point lead, or do we keep our best offensive team on the floor? If I thought we could stop them regardless, or if they were going to keep missing, maybe that would have changed my decision. But I thought they were going to keep scoring, and we're not going to just sit on this lead, and we need to keep scoring."

So with 5:49 remaining and Notre Dame having scored five consecutive points to cut UConn's lead to 64-60, Auriemma made his only substitution of the fourth quarter. He put Olivia Nelson-Ododa on the bench and Megan Walker in the game. Notre Dame kept scoring. UConn did not. The ball was mostly in the hands of seniors Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier.

"Who are you going to go to at crunch time?" Auriemma said. "You figure, let's go to our seniors, to our All-Americans, so Phees and Lou got a lot of shots. In retrospect, which is easy to do, you go, 'Man, Meg and Christyn (Williams).' Maybe you use your two All-Americans as decoys. Then if you don't win it's, 'How come your senior All-Americans didn't get shots?' So at the end of the day, how do you know if it worked? If you won or not. You have to make a decision in the moment."

OK, moving on.

The Huskies are in an interesting spot right now, and reaching the Final Four next season will be a more complicated project than it has been in any of the past 12. Before adding European guard Ania Makurat (Poland) and graduate transfer Evelyn Adebayo (Murray State) this week, the Huskies had just seven returning scholarship players (and recruit Aubrey Griffin on board) and, let's face it, just four or five capable of prolonged and meaningful minutes.

The three returning starters – Walker, Williams, Crystal Dangerfield – sought out Auriemma the other day.

"They go, 'Coach, you see the preseason poll? They picked us seventh,' " Auriemma said. "They came in another day and said, 'They might as well have picked us 27th. If we're not 1 or 2 ... ' So at least they've got a bit of a '(bleep) you' mentality."

Yeah, they're bleepin' fine, these Huskies. UConn will play meaningful NCAA Regional games in March, which puts you at the doorstep of another Final Four and that's all you can hope for in a normal world.

This is not a normal world, though. It's a delusional one largely made up of two camps. There's one that will not accept any criticism of the Huskies because DIDN'T YOU KNOW THEY'VE WON SO MANY GAMES AND CHAMPIONSHIPS? And there's the one that will not accept anything less than a national title because GENO CAN'T RECRUIT OR DEVELOP A BENCH ANYMORE.

My goodness. There's no fan base in America like the UConn women's base. Because many of the fans are fans only of UConn women's basketball and all they understand is what UConn women's basketball has built and made look easy. No context, continual and complete overreaction.

I digress. And I'll guess the Huskies will get back to a place where they make it look easy again, meaning, I don't believe Auriemma's 11th national title was his last.

Maybe the 2019-20 season is the season before the season. The Huskies in 2020-21 will welcome the nation's top recruit in guard Paige Bueckers and Croatian guard Nika Muhl, one of the top young players in Europe. By that time, Walker will be a senior, Williams and Nelson-Ododa juniors. With other pieces added – maybe an experienced transfer – you're suddenly rolling again, out of this tiny little rut created by consecutive swings and misses on the recruiting trail and the unexpected departure of Azura Stevens.

The 2018-19 sophomore class was a failure, misjudged in talent and toughness.

Only Walker, who has developed nicely, stuck. Andra Espinoza-Hunter was shown the door and transferred to Mississippi State, where she has become a solid player (and maybe Auriemma would re-think that decision now, despite being so frustrated with her approach as a freshman). Lexi Gordon transferred to Texas Tech and just last week Mikayla Coombs announced she would transfer, too. Neither were difference makers.

UConn was stuck with a top-heavy team last season, a rotation of just six, with spots 7-10 filled by players who were actually recruited to fill spots 9-12. Then the Huskies failed to land a top target to join McDonald's All-American Griffin in next year's freshman class.

It's piece-it-together time.

Walker is solid. Can she get a little quicker on the perimeter or tougher near the basket? Either would make her elite.

Williams will be a star. She'll get the touches Samuelson did and she plays with an edge.

Dangerfield will be among the best point guards in the country. Can she be better in big games?

Nelson-Ododa will take Collier's minutes and if she can be half the player, that's good for now. She will remain in Storrs all summer and has been in the weight room constantly.

"Some years you get lucky and some you get unlucky," Auriemma said. "But in recruiting, you can't miss a year and we missed two. It's put us in a jam. Azura left early which, OK, you can't fault the kid, but we made too many plans that involved her and never considered her leaving."

None of these mistakes are insurmountable. UConn is in a complicated, not precarious, position.

"People are already in a panic and my feeling was like, 'Yo, we have three starters back from a team that won 35 games," Auriemma said. "They're not going to be worse. They say, 'You're not going to win a national championship.' Well, we didn't win one this year, either. So what are you trying to say? Unless we win a national championship we have a dog a-- team?"