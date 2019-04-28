Washburn football player from Lee’s Summit fatally shot; NY Giants draft pick injured

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting at an off-campus party in Topeka killed a Washburn University football player from Lee’s Summit and injured a recent New York Giants draft pick, the university announced Sunday morning.

Dwane Simmons, a 23-year-old junior from Lee’s Summit, died in the shooting that also injured Corey Ballentine, a 23-year-old senior from Topeka, the university said in a statement.

Washburn’s head football coach Craig Schurig called the news “heartbreaking.”

“Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn,” he said. “Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

The other victim in the shooting, Ballentine, is expected to make a full recovery, university president Jerry Farley said in a letter to the Washburn campus community.

The New York Giants drafted Ballentine, a defensive back, with the 180th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of the Washburn University,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act.”

In a statement posted to its website, the Giants said: “We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

The university had counselors on campus Sunday for anyone who needed services. Also, the university said it’s counseling hotline 785-670-3100 was available 24 hours a day.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Southwest 13th Street in Topeka, police said.

Police responded to a disturbance with shots being fired in the area, which is a few blocks from the university campus. They found Simmons fatally shot.

Ballentine traveled by private vehicle to a hospital, with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made online at p3tips.com/128.

Simmons, who graduated from Lee’s Summit West, was a mass media major at Washburn. He played defensive back for the Washburn Ichabods, beginning in 2015 when he started nine games as a redshirt freshman.

He sat out the 2016 season and appeared in two games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury. Last season, he started 6 games and appeared in all 11 games.

During his career, he played 22 games, making 17 starts and recorded 59 tackles of which 42 were solo tackles. He had three interceptions for 129 yards, including returning one for a touchdown last year against Missouri Southern State University. He also returned from two knee injuries.