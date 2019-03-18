Attention, fans: Here’s your chance to see Zion, NCAA teams in Columbia ... for free

If you want to see Zion Williamson or any of the NCAA Tournament teams inside Colonial Life Arena for free, Thursday is your chance to do just that.

There will be free and open practices for all eight teams throughout the day Thursday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Practices will last approximately 40 minutes.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Experience Columbia SC Sports is designating areas for school groups or others interested in sitting together. Contact Columbia SC Sports for more details related to group seating at 803-545-0004.

Thursday NCAA Columbia open practice times

Oklahoma: 11:00–11:40 a.m.

Gardner-Webb: 11:45 a.m–12:25 p.m.

Ole Miss: 12:30–1:10 p.m.

Virginia: 1:15–1:55 p.m.

Duke: 3:25–4:05 p.m.

VCU: 4:10–4:50 p.m.

N.C. Central or N. Dakota State: 4:55–5:35 p.m.

Central Florida 5:40–6:20 p.m.