The Florida State Seminoles get good news with this coveted cornerback recruit’s plans

There have been some ups and downs as of late with the Florida State football program.
Committed quarterback Sam Howell was flipped to North Carolina during December’s early signing period, and 247 Sports reported earlier this week that James Blackman, who started in place of the injured Deondre Francois two seasons ago, entered his name in the transfer portal, which allows other programs to contact him but does not necessarily mean the player is definitely leaving his current team.
Francois, though, is staying with the Seminoles instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.
And then came another up for the FSU program Friday: consensus 4-star cornerback Travis Jay left little doubt about his commitment to the Seminoles.
Jay, an Under Armour All-American, committed to FSU in March, but announced via social media on Friday that his recruitment is over and he plans to sign with the Seminoles in February.
A national letter of intent binds the student-athlete to the college or university recruiting them.
Jay helped Madison County win its second straight Florida state title in Class 1A this past season. He was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 1A Player of the Year. Jay rates as the 18th best cornerback in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-1, 185-pound Jay is also one of 10 recruits taking a visit to Tallahassee next Friday.
Jay’s offers included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Miami. He played the athlete role for Madison County this past season, playing cornerback, safety, quarterback and running back at various times.
