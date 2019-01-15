He’s back. Gifted Miami receiver Jeff Thomas said he’s returning to play for the Canes

College Sports

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jeff Thomas was widely considered the most talented University of Miami player on its 2018 offense.
At 7:27 p.m Tuesday, University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz tweeted a GIF of a swirling Hurricane.

Then, at 8:16 p.m., Diaz tweeted a GIF of the late musician Prince holding up four fingers — as in former UM No. 4 Jeff Thomas.

That is, formerly former No. 4.

Thomas, who was dismissed from the team on Nov. 21 by former coach Mark Richt, is back.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas posted on Instagram this message: “Tuff decision. But I have decided to keep playing Football and earning my Degree at The University of Miami. Huge Thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all do respect. Respect my decision, thanks! #GoIllin #GoCanes



Before Thomas’ announcement, his close friend and fellow UM receiver Mike Harley had posted on Twitter and Instagram a photograph of him standing next to Thomas during a football game.



