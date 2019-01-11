Tim Tebow is off the market. This is who he is engaged to.

College Sports

Former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is off the market.

Tebow announced via social media that he’s engaged to girlfriend and 2017 Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The announcement, which came on Instagram, has more than 471,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.

Tebow popped the question Wednesday in Jacksonville, according to People.

“@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote on his Instagram account. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

AP19010780033416.jpg
In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Tim Tebow arrives at the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Former Denver Broncos and University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is engaged. The Heisman Trophy winner announced his engagement on Instagram Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South Africa native and the 2017 Miss Universe.
Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tebow starred at UF by winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships — the last ones the Gators football program has won — under Urban Meyer.

Following his collegiate career, Tebow went to the NFL and won a playoff game as the Denver Broncos quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he bounced to other NFL teams before switching sports and attempting to play professional baseball in 2017.

Tebow, 31, is in the New York Mets organization, where he’s had invitations to MLB spring training and played for Double A Binghamton (New York) in 2018.

Nels-Peters, 23, is a South Africa native and won the Miss Universe pageant in 2017.

According to People, Tebow proposed with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring with family from Florida and Nels-Peters’ family from South Africa watching undetected from a distance.

People also reported Nels-Peters received a “Taken, sorry,” keychain from Tebow’s sister, Katie, that was shown in Nels-Peters’ Instagram story.

